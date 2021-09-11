Madhya Pradesh: ABVP workers, junior doctors stage protest in medical college

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parisad workers along with junior doctors staged a protest at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital, Jabalpur.

They showed their protest against the fatal attack on junior doctors in front of the college's hostel number one on Friday night. They surrounded the dean's office and raised the demand for the protection of the resident doctors.

Notably, on Friday night, the junior doctors had gone out to install a Ganesh idol in their hostel. While returning to the hostel they had some dispute with anti-social elements. Meanwhile those people entered hostel number one with sharp edge weapons and started beating up.

During this, four junior doctors were injured in the incident, who are undergoing treatment in the ICU.

On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot. The police arrested four accused including a 17-year-old minor Ajay Patel, Durgesh Patel, Deepak Patel and Abhishek Bharti, residents of Temarbhita.

Doctors told the media that anti-social people used to roam in front of the hostel every day. And they also used to have disputes with the junior doctors.

ABVP worker, Sarvam Rathore, said that no security has been given around the hostel, which should be immediately corrected. He also said that if these demands are not met, a big agitation would soon be held in the medical college.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 09:20 PM IST