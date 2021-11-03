Madhya Pradesh: Temporary staff get festival advance, corporation employees get 8% Dearness Allowance

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Festival advance was paid to the contractual and daily wage employees as per their demand while 8 % dearness allowance and the third installment of 7th pay scale along with salary was paid to the permanent employees.

Commissioner, deputy commissioner of finance, Punit Shukla was asked to deposit the said amount in the accounts of all the employees immediately.

In-charge assistant commissioner Turab Khan said that the corporation accounts branch has received the list of all the employees in whose accounts the amount is to be deposited.

Commissioner Vishal Singh Chouhan issued an order in this regard.

Corporation Accounts Officer Dilip Garg said that an amount of about Rs 40 lakhs was deposited as festival advance in the accounts of the regulated and daily wage workers. The families of the employees have expressed their happiness and thanked Chouhan.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader shot dead in Jabalpur

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:53 PM IST