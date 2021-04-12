Madhya Pradesh: Teacher faces harassment for complaining against corruption in education department

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): The block education office of Udaigarh has been in the headlines for the past two decades as he faced charges of corruption, embezzlement and illegal appointments and two multi-crore scams. Some of the cases are in court.

However, this has not made government offices to mend ways. A teacher has made his grief public through an affidavit after getting upset with education department employees. Chhagan Singh Kanes, a teacher posted in Temachi village, Gata Falia Primary School, accused one of his colleagues for demanding commission.

Kanes alleged that Kalukwat's jan shikshak Thakrav Singh Bhuria took 10 per cent commission to clear arrears of his seventh pay scale. The teacher paid the commission through cheque.

Teacher moved application at weekly public hearing, police station too

On December 29, the aggrieved teacher told Udaigarh Block Education Officer that 10% commission was taken by jan shikshak for clearing arrears.

The teacher also alleged that jan shikshak forced him to take insurance policy of a company called BL Gold Real Estate and Allied Limited of Indore in 2011-12 but he did not get his money back on time even after paying Rs 11,500 per annum in a 4-year term policy.