Madhya Pradesh: Teacher faces harassment for complaining against corruption in education department

Udaigarh (Alirajpur district, Madhya Pradesh): The block education office of Udaigarh has been in the headlines for the past two decades as he faced charges of corruption, embezzlement and illegal appointments and two multi-crore scams. Some of the cases are in court.
However, this has not made government offices to mend ways. A teacher has made his grief public through an affidavit after getting upset with education department employees. Chhagan Singh Kanes, a teacher posted in Temachi village, Gata Falia Primary School, accused one of his colleagues for demanding commission.
Kanes alleged that Kalukwat's jan shikshak Thakrav Singh Bhuria took 10 per cent commission to clear arrears of his seventh pay scale. The teacher paid the commission through cheque.
Teacher moved application at weekly public hearing, police station too
On December 29, the aggrieved teacher told Udaigarh Block Education Officer that 10% commission was taken by jan shikshak for clearing arrears.
The teacher also alleged that jan shikshak forced him to take insurance policy of a company called BL Gold Real Estate and Allied Limited of Indore in 2011-12 but he did not get his money back on time even after paying Rs 11,500 per annum in a 4-year term policy.
Taking cognisance, block education officer Girdhar Thackeray asked block resource coordinator RS Solanki to investigate the matter. After investigation, the officer declared that the charges are baseless.
Frustrated, teacher's wife Kanchan submitted an application to Alirajpur district collector during public hearing on February 23 and subsequently it was registered on Chief Minister Helpline No 181. The teacher and his wife had also filed an application at Ambua police station Ambua on February 26 and demanded action.
The teacher said station incharge called him to the police station and said he was investigating the matter and he will get justice. He asked him to withdraw the complaint lodged during public hearing. He trusted him and the complaint was withdrawn but later no one spoke to him properly at police station.
When contacted, BEO Girdhar Thackeray said, “I was new at that time. I handed over the inquiry to BRC and got the report and informed the senior officer.”
“Teacher Chhagan Singh and his wife Kanchan had given the application as they did not receive their money on time after investing in an insurance company. The said case is registered in Barwani police station and the commission taken for clearing arrears is departmental matter. He voluntarily withdrew complaint,” said Ambua station incharge Bhupendra Khartia.
When jan shikshak Thakrav Singh Bhuria was contacted, he said allegations levelled against him are baseless. He said he didn’t take commission and he too had complained at Barwani police station against insurance company as it has not given him his money back on time.
