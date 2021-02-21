Madhya Pradesh: Superstition claims life of a 24-year-old doctor and his 3-year-old son, deceased's wife, mother under treatment

Ratlam: Superstition and Tantrik Kriya has claimed the life of a 24-year-old BHMS degree holder tribal youth and his 3-year-old son in the tribal belt of in Ratlam district.

The incident took place in Thikaria village of Shivgarh about 25 KM from Ratlam. Desceasedís wife is admitted at a hospital and his mother has also received injuries in the episode.

Additional SP Ratlam rural Sunil Patidar said the ëTantrik Kriyaí occurred on Friday night in the village at the parental home of the Rajaram Kharadi who holds a BHMS degree. Rajaram and his son Adarsh lost their lives while his wife Seema who is a nurse at the district hospital and his mother Thawribai are under treatment at a hospital, he added.

Police said that deceased Rajaram has eight sisters and a brother. On Feb 22, two marriages were to be solemnised in the family: that of his youngest sister Sagar and his niece (sisterís daughter) Seema. All relatives had assembled at the village for the ceremony.

According to kin some of the family members suspected that Rajaram was under the influence of jadu tona (witchcraft). They suspected that due to the witchcraft performed at the behest of his wife, Rajaram is not willing to the visit his village and is settled in Ratlam. To nullify the the influence of the witchcraft the family members of Rajaram called in a tantrik(Bhopa) to perform a tantric kriya within the confines of their house.

On the very next day (Saturday morning) all the four victims were brought to the district hospital after their health conditioned worsened due to the tantrik kriya. Rajaram and his son Adarsh were declared dead while the doctors initiated the treatment of Rajaramís wife and mother. Police said that six accused have been taken under custody and cases have been registered under sections 302,307 IPC. Action against others may be initiated after the probe.