Madhya Pradesh students to study Bihar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Madhya Pradesh will study and learn about Bihar this year under the guidance of their art and subject teachers following instructions of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The two states have been paired up for art-integrated projects 2023-24.

CBSE director (Academics) Dr Joseph Emmanuel has issued orders for all its affiliated schools to plan and begin working on art-integrated projects for Class I to Class X.

As per the orders, at least one art-integrated project in each subject shall be taken up by all students of Classes IX and X. “For Classes IX and X, the art integrated project work will be assessed as part of the subject enrichment activity in all the subjects for internal assessment,” Emmanuel said.

As per CBSE recommendation, students must take up integration with any form of Indian Art - visual or performing, as it will be helpful to students to easily understand the project that is culturally connected to them.

The board instructed that subject teachers along with arts teachers must plan and discuss the projects in advance at the beginning of the academic session so that students can be given proper guidance to undertake various projects.

“The focus should be given on research of new topics that are not yet taken up in the classroom,” Emmanuel said.

“As per our annual calendar, we would be organising an exhibition. For the exhibition, all the students must prepare innovative working models. This helps a lot in team work and encouraging students to dwell into creative expressions of their studies,” school principal Winston Gomez said.

School principal Siddharth Singh said, “Most students opting for Humanities are more inclined towards arts. While they often opt for fine arts, we also want to ensure overall development and knowledge.” He added that some of the activities from CBSE that we might include to bring a twist include dramatics.

“An innovative form to study some subjects like Physics and Maths is with study of materials and crafts. This is a project that helps those students, who aren’t particularly creative. Among others, we would be promoting performing arts and costume designs with different materials too,” school principal Anju Chopra said.

School principal Asha Nair said, “In case of commerce subjects especially economics and business studies, we have to go more creative. We would be assigning collage and mosaic work with a variety of coloured papers and coloured printed pictures/photographs from magazines and newspapers.”