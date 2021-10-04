Madhya Pradesh: Students & guardians demand mid-day-meal re-launch

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Administration has left students of government schools and their guardians angry for not launching mid-day meal scheme even after reopening schools.

Amid Covid-19, MDM scheme was discontinued due to closure of schools and dry ration, including wheat, rice, pulses and oil, was distributed till February 2021.

A large number of students of class 1 to 8 are attending schools since September 20, 2021 with home food. Students and their guardians are demanding mid-day meals from teachers but the school authority is also dependent on the Self Help Group. Here the Self Help Group informed schools that they have neither received the resources since March nor instructions from the district education centre to resume the MDM scheme.

District education centre source coordinator Pramod Kumar Mathur said that he was unaware of the issue and tried to discuss it with the MDM in-charge Gopal Sharma but to no avail as he did not accept the phone call.

