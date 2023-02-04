Madhya Pradesh: State's first wetland complex to come up in Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Over the next five to six years, the state's first wetland complex will be built in Dhar. The project has already received Central department’s approval at a cost of Rs 40 crore. The project will protect and preserve Raja Bhoj's Devi, Munj and Dhoop Sagar ponds' water, biological and environmental resources.

Administrative approval was granted in March 2022, and technical approval is expected soon. Following that, work on the five-year project will begin once Central funds are released.

This project's first phase is expected to begin by the end of 2023. The Wetland Project is also known as Ramsar Sites and Madhya Pradesh has four Ramsar sites, one of which is the Sirpur-Yashwant Sagar wetland in Indore. Sallies Consultants has completed the project detailing work for the Sirpur-Yashwant Sagar wetland and will now work on the Dhar project as well.

Project to get Central - State collective fund

Work on various standards will be done in all three pond areas identified in the Wetland Complex. The Central government will provide 60 per cent of funding for this project, while the state government will provide the remaining 40 per cent.

Bhoj engg will remain unchanged

Raja Bhoj built ponds using the best engineering for water management. Their engineering expertise has been applied to the project. In all three ponds, if one overflows, the system for easily transporting water through the channel to the other ponds will be improved. Channels will be built in phases at obstructing locations to accomplish this. Apart from that, work will be done after consulting experts to remove water hyacinths and other dangerous plants from the water. Along with water purity, work will be prioritised for the protection of aquatic animal life.

Importance of ponds for Dhar

Raja Bhoj built 12-and-a-half-ponds for the city, but only five to six ponds remain today. Devi, Munj, and Dhoop Sagar ponds are large ponds that were chosen for the wetland complex.

Munj Sagar Pond covers 49.59 hectares. Devi Sagar covers 12.45 hectares, while Dhoop Talab covers 7.52 hectares. The pond's total area is 59.56 hectares.

The area's groundwater level is kept stable thanks to Munj Sagar and Devi Sagar ponds. There is still time to protect the environment around these ponds.

The project's advantages

The project will aid in preservation of historic ponds.

The project will aid in the renovation of the pond's ghat, as well as removal of encroachments.

The project will aid in the purification of pond water and removal of contaminated water.

The project will contribute to increased bio-diversity and research opportunities.

The project will assist ordinary citizens in enjoying the natural environment and tourism

The project will contribute to the transformation of the Bio Diversity Park-Bird Sanctuary into learning and understanding centre