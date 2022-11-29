Madhya Pradesh: Stage set for Rahul’s mega show in Ujjain today

Venue of Rahul’s public meeting at Samajik Nyay Parisar | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Road was closed from Monday afternoon for All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) Bharat Jodo Yatra. Now the Dewas route is being used to go to Indore. This route will be re-opened at night but will be closed again from 4 am on Tuesday. A new arrangement has been implemented for the security of Rahul Gandhi coming to the city with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Under this, traffic will be stopped on Indore Road from 4 am on Tuesday as well. Those going to Indore will be able to go via Dewas.

According to the schedule, RaGa will walk from Sanwer on Tuesday at 7 am and enter the border of Ujjain district. Here he will drink tea and come to Ninora by 10 am. After walking from here at 2 pm, he will enter Ujjain city at 2.40 pm. RaGa will directly go to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple via Hariphatak bypass and after having darshan, he will reach the Samajik Nyay Parisar at 4 pm from within the city itself to address a public meeting.

The entire venue has been bifurcated into sectors for Rahul’s rally. Rahul will begin the journey from the same venue to the next stop. He will reach Surasa around 6 pm. His journey will resume at 6 am on Wednesday and will reach Nazarpur by 10 am. Rahul will also walk on the 16 km dilapidated road of Agar Road.

Meanwhile, a case of tearing posters and hoardings put up at various places in the city for Bharat Jodo Yatra came to the fore. Posters and hoardings on the Harifatak Over-bridge were torn down on Sunday night. Corporator Maya Trivedi has filed a report at Mahakal police station in this regard.

BJYM workers take out protest rally | FP Photo

BJYM TAKES OUT PROTEST RALLY

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is angry with Rahul for his remarks about Vinayak Damodar Rao Savarkar. Morcha workers protested against him by taking out a rally here on Monday. The rally began from Kot Mohalla Square and reached Kanthal via Patni Bazaar, Gopal Mandir, Chhatri Chowk and Satigate. During this, slogans like “Vande Mataram, Jai Shri Ram and Rahul maafi maango, Hindustan krantikariyon ka apmaan nahin sahega” were raised. The speciality of this Yuva Morcha rally was that Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain who is above 70 years in age and a large number of women also participated in it. The BJYM rally also came face to face with the Congress workers.

Kailash Soni with the bust of Rajiv Gandhi | FP Photo

RAJIV BUST TO BE PRESENTED TO RAHUL

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra of former Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, a time will come in Ujjain when father and son will meet on stage during the general meeting. This will probably be the first time during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that Rahul will be in front of his father Late Rajiv Gandhi. Rahul will be presented with a two-and-a-half feet bust of his father by the All India Lal Bahadur Shastri Brigade for his contribution to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. On the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, May 21, 2023, the bust will be installed simultaneously at 30 state offices across India.