Madhya Pradesh: Staff rigs QR code to get funds meant for Mahakal temple

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An audacious attempt to swindle donations meant for Mahakal Temple has come to fore in Ujjain on Thursday.

Mahakal Temple Management Committee found that an employee of the accounts department has put his mobile number in the QR code which was meant to be used by the donors to give funds to the temple.

MTMC is afraid that donation meant for the temple has gone into the employee's account. Administrator Saujan Singh Rawat has been entrusted with the investigation to find out whether the donation amount was deposited in the employee's account.

According to MTMC, an employee Vipin Aron has put his personal mobile number linked to UPI in the barcode on display in the Mahakal Temple office.

In such a situation, the donation received from UPI would not have gone to the temple account and got deposited in the account of Vipin. Amount which has gone into his account, it yet to be ascertained. Collector Ashish Singh has got the statement of Aron's account checked and at present no discrepancy has been found. Further investigation is underway.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 09:33 AM IST