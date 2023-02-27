Madhya Pradesh: Stabbing incident reported at Ratlam railway station

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos prevailed at Ratlam railway station on Sunday late evening after two miscreants openly started hooliganism at Ratlam railway station.

The accused assaulted two passengers and attacked them with knives, causing a panic situation. The incident occurred outside the ticket counter on platform No. 2, and no police officers were present at the time.

People alerted the RPF and GRP, and the accused miscreants were taken to the GRP police station. A live video of the incident has also been made public.

According to police, Imran, an Alirajpur resident, and Saddam, a Kasrawad resident, have been detained by the GRP police station.

Officials stated that the incident was the result of a dispute between two parties outside the ticket counter on Platform No. 2. Accused Imran and Saddam grabbed two passengers and began punching and kicking them.

The accused also pulled out knives and attacked the passengers during this time. The station was in a state of chaos as a result of the unexpected attack.

Some people alerted the RPF and GRP police, after which the joint team of RPF and GRP detained both youths and took them into custody.

Initially, both youths referred to themselves as victims. However, a passenger at the station captured a live video of the fight, which clarified the situation. The police also found knives on the accused. The GRP opened a case in this matter and arrested the accused.