Madhya Pradesh: Sports competitions, cultural programmes to be held today in Ujjain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of World Disabled Day on December 3, sports competitions and cultural programmes for Divyang persons will be organised by Special Need Education Home (Sneh), Nagda and Human Welfare Society, Ujjain under the sponsorship of the department of social Justice and Divyang welfare.

Programme co-ordinator Sanjay Saxena said that under the programme on Saturday, at Vikram Kirti Mandir, Kothi Road, sports competitions for disabled children will begin at 10 am and cultural programmes will be organised at 3 pm and prizes will be distributed at 4 pm. About 300 disabled people from government and non-governmental organisations (NGO) of Ujjain district will participate in this competition.

Certificates and prizes will be distributed to disabled participants by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, District Education Centre and Lions Club, Ujjain Gold.

Visitors take a look at the displayed items in the exhibition | FP Photo

The 25th Foundation Day and World Handicapped Day were celebrated by organising a two-day exhibition focused on disability awareness and special education by Madhya Pradesh Viklang Sahayata Samiti. The exhibition was inaugurated by MiC Shivendra Tiwari. Giving information, Committee director Father George said that 1218 students and teachers from various schools and colleges of the city were present to watch the exhibition. Apart from this, parents of disabled children and other dignitaries also came to see the exhibition. Through this exhibition, visitors were exposed to many important aspects of 21 types of disabilities and got an opportunity to see more than 500 educational materials.

Sevadham Ashram adopts three Divyang persons from Indore | FP Photo

On the occasion of International Day for Disabled Persons, a five-day programme will be organised at Ankit Gram Sevadham Ashram, Ujjain. Indore collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T has sent three differently-abled persons roaming on the streets to provide them shelter at Sevadham Ashram who were brought by Jaydish Joshi and his companions. On this occasion, the Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science, Indore (SAIMS) started medical services for rehabilitation by sending a team of doctors for the differently-abled residing in the ashram.

DIVYANG CRICKETER MAKHAN SINGH | FP Photo

MP defeats Maha in Divyang cricket tourney

National Divyang Cricket Tournament was organised in Kota, Rajasthan. MP defeated Maharashtra in the tournament held from December 1 to 3. Fast bowler Makhan Singh of Ujjain helped MP defeat Maharashtra by 8 runs. The final match of the tournament will be held on December 3 which is the International Day for Persons with Disability.