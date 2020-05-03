Madhya Pradesh: Spike the spit & bar the booze, no exemptions to cities in Red zone

Though, the Centre has given certain exemptions to Red-zone areas (in the wider perspective) during lock-down 3.0, but no exemption would be given to the cities falling in these areas (Red-zone category). No shops will operate in these cities.

Till May 1 night with 1,545 COVID-19 positive cases in the district, there are 21 hotspots here and almost the entire city is under containment category. Following the declaration of lockdown 3.0 on Friday night, District Magistrate and Collector Manish Singh made it clear on Saturday that no exemption will be allowed in the district. Only the exemptions which were given to urgent/essential services will continue. In fact, many people have misunderstood the order and thought private offices, liquor, gutkha-paan shops would reopen, but the administration has literally ruled it out.

Corona infection is still spreading its tentacles in the district and fresh cases are being reported daily. On Friday, 32 new patients were traced. Collector Singh clearly stated that to curb the menace completely, strict curfew and lockdown will continue in the same way and no relaxation will be given to over 21 hotspots that have been declared. These are the hotspots where more than 810 corona positive patients have been found.

Private sector offices not allowed to open

Collector Singh said under the Disaster Management Act, the local administration has the right to take a favourable or contrary decision given in the guidelines. Due to this, neither four-wheelers, two-wheelers nor private offices with 33 per cent staff will be allowed to open nor other services, including stationery, mobile, laptop showrooms will be allowed to open.

Crackdown on paan, gutka and liquor to continue

Collector Singh reiterated that curfew and lockdown will continue to be followed strictly. There is no question of allowing liquor, gutkha and paan shops to reopen. Similarly, other permissions given in Red Zone will also not be given here, which has already been declared a large portion of the Containment Area.

Industries allowed to work with conditions

Collector Singh said following the suggestions received from industrialist, loading and unloading of ready goods in and from the units has been allowed. All Pharmaceutical units are working and in the coming days, food processing units also may be allowed to commence operation.