Ring, SMS or text on Whatsapp for home delivery of vegetable, says Indore Municipal Coroporation

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday said that the grocers issued permits for opening their stores during lockdown over COVID-19 would start taking orders for home-delivery of vegetables from Saturday.

“Residents can place orders for delivery of vegetables at their door-steps either by calling up the mobile phone number of the grocers, or sending SMS or texting on their Whatsapp account,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

He stated that they had released a list of grocers with their mobile numbers two days ago. “Besides, their numbers were shared in the pamphlets issued for taking orders for grocery items,” he said.

On receiving the orders, the grocer concerned will forward same to vegetable traders who will send baskets of vegetables to the former.

The grocers would then go to houses to make delivery of orders. The IMC has released a list of around 1200 grocers across all 19 zones in the city which will ensure hassle-free home delivery of vegetables from May 3.

A basket carrying three-and-a-half kg vegetables will be provided for Rs 150. Vegetables will be packed only after being sanitised.

On March 30, collector Manish Sigh had prohibited sale of vegetables, barring onions and potatoes which do not get stale for longer period, fearing that it could turn into Covid carrier.

However, now he has allowed the sale with strict monitoring.

What will you get in packet?

The packet will contain 200 grams of coriander, 200 grams of chilli, 100 grams of ginger, two lemons, 1 kg of gourd, 500 grams of ladyfinger, 1 kg of tomatoes and one seasonal vegetable, including spinach, cabbage, cucumber etc.

Clean properly with salt water

IMC on Friday released an advisory for cleaning of vegetables to be delivered to houses. The IMC suggested washing the vegetables in salt water for about 10 minutes. The vegetables should not be washed in detergents or other chemical substance. The advisory also asked people to sanitise their hands before cleaning vegetables. If there is mud stuck on the vegetables, it should be washed with water and then vegetables kept in sun for drying, the advisory added.