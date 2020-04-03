Madhya Pradesh: Social distancing in farms during harvesting

Barwani: Farmers are also ardently following social distancing to break the chain of spread of novel coronavirus. As April marks the beginning of harvesting the wheat crops, farmers and their labourers are following social distancing.

The farmers have received relaxation because of the total national lockdown. Some of them are using harvester machines to cut the crops. This is making the process of sending the yield to godown fast. However, they have been instructed to make sure that the person operating the machine is healthy.

1,000 labourers stuck in Sendhwa shifted to hostels

Sendhwa has become a house for over 1,000 labourers stuck in the town due to the national lockdown. These people are primarily from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, who worked in Maharashtra and were returning to their homes.

The labourers have received accommodation in four hostels, with free of cost medical services and food and water supply. Various social organisations are helping out the administration in carrying out the task.

SDM Sendhwa Ghanshyam Dhangar informed that these labourers arrived from Maharashtra state border recently. A team from health department is performing check-ups of the people on regular basis. Various social and religious organisations have taken the initiative of feeding them. Municipal employees are also sanitising the hostel buildings regularly.