Madhya Pradesh: Shopkeepers vow to turn terrorists, Naxals after Khargone administration demolishes shops

Bhikangaon: Upset with administration’s action on illegal encroachment, many shopkeepers here at Bhikangaon village in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh vow to become terrorists and the Naxalites.

Shopkeepers claimed that they lost their source of livelihood in a drive against the encroachment and now they are unemployed and have no option but to take guns.

On Wednesday, the administration team along with local police demolished as many 37 shops worth Rs 1.69 crore constructed over 4042 square feet of government land.