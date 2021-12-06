Madhya Pradesh: Scindia distributes certificates to 5,000 PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia distributed the approval certificates of five thousand homes under PM Awas Yojana to the beneficiaries of Sahariya tribe.

He was the chief guest at a program organised by the local administration in the sports courtyard of Government PG College on Saturday. He also distributed sanction certificated of loans to Self Help Groups (SHG).

He said that on Tantya Bhil's martyrdom day, the double engine government of BJP has approved houses for the members of the Sahariya tribe under a special package, for the Sahariya tribe. Gwalior Guna rail section has been constructed at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore which will increase the speed of the train.

He inaugurated a mega exhibition of products prepared by SHG organised by NRLM.

Panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia and public health and family welfare minister Prabhu Ram Chaudhary were present.

Sisodia said that on my one request, Scindia is giving Rs 5,000 houses for poor tribal sisters (SHG).

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 12:18 AM IST