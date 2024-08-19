Madhya Pradesh: Sarva Adivasi Samaj Demands Probe Into Case Against 150 Tribal Youths | FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Sarva Adivasi Samaj demanded an investigation into the cases registered against over 150 tribal youths following a recent uproar after the tragic death of a tribal labourer at the Ultratech Cement factory in Manawar, Dhar district.

The police had registered these cases against unknown individuals in response to protests that erupted after the incident, which involved the death of Dilip, a labourer who suffered an electric shock while working at the factory.

This prompted residents to demand financial assistance and employment for one of the family members. In the aftermath, the factory's head of department, Manish Dixit, reported the protests to the police, leading to the registration of criminal cases against more than 150 members of the tribal community, many of whom were not involved in the protests.

Sarva Adivasi Samaj claims that the police have unjustly targeted innocent individuals and have even taken action under the National Security Act (NSA) against several youths without valid reasons. Adivasi Ekta Parishad state president Gajanand Brahmane along with representatives from the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, visited the residence of national scheduled tribe commission chairman Antarsingh Arya.

They submitted a memorandum demanding a probe into the matter. They also raised concerns about the factory's operations, citing environmental pollution and health issues affecting the local population. Residents reported an increase in serious diseases and crop damage attributed to the factory's activities. Arya assured the representatives that he would discuss the matter with relevant officials and ensure that any negligence found would be investigated, with appropriate actions taken against those responsible.