Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur janpad panchayat CEO recommends to suspend, terminate services of government personnel, sarpanchs for financial irregularities under MGNREGA

Janpad panchayat CEO Sharma said that those involved in irregularities include sarpanch Kailash Bhuriya, panchayat secretary Charansingh Vasunia and employment assistant Khemraj Bamniya from Bachiya gram panchayat, sarpanch Santubai, secretary Rupsingh Bhabar, employment assistant Harisingh from Bimrod gram panchayat, sarpanch Vishnubai Meda, secretary and employment assistant Rakesh Solanki from Bhangarh gram panchayat, secretary Sunil Garud and employment secretary Mukesh Bhabar from Khakhedi gram panchayat and sarpanch Krushnabai Bherulal, employment secretary and panchayat secretary Magansingh of Shyampur Thakur gram panchayat. Post of sarpanch is vacant in Khakhedi gram panchayat after the death of sitting sarpanch there.

Sharma forwarded a proposal to terminate the services of five employment assistants, suspension of five panchayat secretaries, and dismissal of four sarpanchs on charges of irregularities in MGNREGA construction work and benefiting people against the norms.

Besides, notices have been issued to sarpanch, sarpanch secretaries, and employment assistants for recovery of financial irregularities under MNREGA. In Bhangarh, based on fake muster, Gourav Kumawat and his wife Tika Kumawat withdraw huge sums of money from MNREGA bank accounts. Janpad panchayat CEO has also sent a proposal against them to the district panchayat CEO for recovery under Section 92 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the administration's major action against those involved in the irregularities might upset many political and influential people in the district. Informal reports claimed that many political and influential people in Sardarpur tehsil are upset with the action as those who are on verge of losing jobs enjoy political backing.