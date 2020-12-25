Madhya Pradesh: Sardarpur has new Block Education Officer as old one held three posts

Free Press published a report on December 7 and the matter was brought to the notice of Ganesh Bhabhar, Divisional Deputy Commissioner, Tribal Development Department, Indore. Bhabhar was upset with the functioning of Tribal Development Department, Dhar.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the department shifted Mathur from Pansemal to Sardarpur and relieved Pathak from the post of block education officer.

The principal of high school Pathak still has the charge of assistant director and Manda project officer, a project going on in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district and it is against the government norms.

Insiders claim that Pathak got the posts due to the patronage of Dhar district tribal welfare department’s assistant commissioner Brijesh Pandey.

A department official wishing anonymity said at a time when many government schools in Sadarpur block are facing staff crises, shortage of faculty members and principals, handing over three crucial responsibilities to one junior high school principal is shocking.

According to information, Pathak’s is a junior high school principal. For the last six years, he is posted as Sardarpur block education officer. During Congress government, he was relieved of his responsibility as a block education officer and was attached to the office of divisional deputy commissioner, tribal welfare department in Indore. Department sources claimed that the difference with Sardarpur MLA Pratap Grewal was the reason behind Pathak’s transfer.

After Pathak’s transfer, Sardarpur block education officer’s charge was given to a senior teacher Narayan Patidar posted at Model School.