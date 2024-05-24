Madhya Pradesh: Sarafa Trader Robbed Of 8 Kg Silver | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a daylight robbery, a Sarafa trader fell victim to a robbery orchestrated by five to six miscreants in Jobat town of Alirajpur district. The incident happened at RJ Jewellers in Soni Mohalla, where the armed robbers looted 7 to 8 kg of silver jewellery at gunpoint. Amidst the chaos, a woman, Radhika, was injured while resisting the theft and her husband, Rajendra Soni, is currently hospitalised.

The locals said the perpetrators were captured on CCTV cameras, sparking outrage among Sarafa traders who promptly shut their shops, demanding swift apprehension of the culprits. Law enforcement swiftly arrived at the scene, initiating an investigation and registering a case against the unidentified perpetrators.

Former district Congress president Mahesh Patel decried the escalating crime wave, branding Jobat as the epicentre of rampant robbery and theft in the district. Patel cited a pervasive atmosphere of fear among citizens, attributing it to a surge in criminal activities, including illicit businesses and public assaults, which he accused the police and administration of neglecting.

In response to the alarming incident, the Congress has called for a district-wide shutdown on Saturday, demanding stringent action against the perpetrators within 72 hours. Their demands include invoking dacoity charges against the robbers, immediate suspension of negligent police personnel and a crackdown on illicit activities plaguing the district. Expressing solidarity with the community, Patel urged all residents, businessmen, and youth to support the shutdown, emphasising the party's commitment to ensuring the safety and welfare of the populace