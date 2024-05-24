MP: ₹22 Lakhs Vanish In 22 Minutes; This Is How Thieves Executed Bollywood Film-Like Theft At Bizman's Lavish Residence In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths executed a Bollywood film-style robbery at a businessman's lavish residence in Gwalior, where they made away with Rs 22 lakh (including gold) in just 22 minutes!

The incident occurred in Madhav Nagar Colony, area of Jhansi Road Police Station in broad daylight on Thursday. The businessman and his family were outstation for pilgrimage, however, their security guard was present on the duty.

The police are currently scanning the CCTV footage and has started operation to track them down.

22-min lunch & Rs 22 lakh lost!

ASP Niranjhan Sharma informed that Manish Gupta, a resident of Madhav Nagar, went on a pilgrimage with his family to Shreenathji. Even though a security guard usually remains at the residence, the robbery occurred between 2:00 PM and 2:22 PM, when the guard took time off for lunch. The thieves made away with approximately 6 lakhs in cash along with gold ornaments and jewelry worth Rs 16 lakhs.

The police have seized some footage related to the incident, based on which they are searching for the thieves.

According to CCTV footage, a youth was present at the house when the guard went for lunch on Thursday noon. At precisely 2:00 PM, the thieves entered the house and spent approximately 22 minutes inside. During this period, they broke the locks and took away gold jewelry, along with coins and ornaments, totaling approximately 6 lakhs in cash.

22 minutes later, at 2:22 PM, they were seen leaving the premises with some items in their hands.

Currently, the police have registered a case based on the complaint filed by the businessman and have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.