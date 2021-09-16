Madhya Pradesh: Sans local testing dengue wreaks havoc in Sardarpur, over 100 patients identified

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Situation in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district turning from bad to worse these days as the number of dengue cases in the area are increasing by the day. So far, more than 100 dengue patients were reported from Sardarpur tehsil alone.

Thankfully, no death has been recorded due to the fever so far. However number of serious patients from Sardarpur have been referred to Dhar and Indore government and private hospitals for treatment.

Besides, blood samples of many patients from Sardarpur tehsil have been sent to Dhar for testing due to the lack of testing facilities at the community health center here in Sardarpur. As a result of that, there is a delay in getting the test results and doctors are facing difficulties in treating the patients.

Senior Dr ML Jain of Sardarpur Health Center told that dengue is caused by a Aedes mosquito during day time bite. This mosquito is found in the clean water stagnant in or around the houses. The Health Department is advising the villagers to pay special attention to the stagnant water and cleanliness around the house by running a public awareness campaign in the villages. Dr Jain said that the number of dengue patients in 02-04 days is likely to decline.

Here the data of the number of dengue patients spreading rapidly is not available with the health department. While the crowd of patients in the hospital from 6 am to late night and the queue outside the OPD is telling this frightening picture that everything is not right.

When contacted Sardarpur block medical officer (BMO) Dr Sheela Mujalda to get information about this matter, she said that I am busy now, I will talk late.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Conwoman takes Rs 80k from man to settle marital dispute in Ujjain

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:24 PM IST