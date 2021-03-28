Madhya Pradesh: Rs 10,600 collected through fines imposed on 71 people in Sardarpur sans mask

Sardarpur: SDM Bondar Singh Kalesh and police station in-charge Abhinav Shukla set up barriers on Old Highway on Sunday to penalise the people found without masks on road, in buses, in cars, jeeps and on motorcycles to reiterate the fact that masks are vaccines, meaning that masks are equivalent to vaccines.

SDM Kalesh and station in-charge Shukla penalised 71 people without masks and recovered Rs 10,600. The action carried on for four hours and when the SDM and station in-charge were seated in the vehicle after the action, Free Press took information from them.

SDM Kalesh said that action was being taken on people not wearing masks and will continue doing so. He said that Corona positives are increasing due to the carelessness of people, so strict action will be taken against those found without masks and fines will be imposed too.