Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:55 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Rising temperature makes day and night uncomfortable

Residents yearn for the chill to return
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the cloud cover and low speed of winds kept the temperature on a higher side, both day and night turned uncomfortable on Monday. The day temperature remained above 30 degrees Celsius while the night became unbearable with the temperature hovering seven degrees Celsius above normal.

However, regional meteorological department officials have forecast relief for the citizens and said that the cloud cover will be gone from Tuesday and the city would witness a decrease in temperature.

“A low-pressure area lies over the southeast Arabian Sea to Rajasthan and a trough is also passing through the same due to which Mandla, Betul, Seoni, and Balaghat districts have witnessed light rains and Indore witnessed cloudy weather. The speed of winds was low which didn’t let the humidity go down and it led to sultry weather,” Met officials added.

Maximum Temp 30.6 degrees Celsius (One degree above normal)

Minimum Temp 19.6 degree Celsius (Seven degrees above normal)

Humidity 68% (Morning), 55 % (Evening)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:55 AM IST
