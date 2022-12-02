Madhya Pradesh: Residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl gherao MP’s office

Residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl stage a demonstration in front of MP Anil Firojia’s office in Ujjain on Thursday | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Afraid of the eviction notice, the residents of Binod Mills Ki Chawl gheraoed MP Anil Firojia’s office here on Thursday. They made it clear that they will not get up from the dharna until they meet the MP. The area of Binod Mills Ki Chawl has been bought by construction businessmen in the auction. Now they are preparing to build residential buildings and a shopping complex on this land. Since they have purchased the land through the court, they want to get the land vacated soon.

Due to this, there is a lot of pressure on the administrative level as well. The local administration wants to help the residents of the Chawl but its hands are tied. There is a lot of pressure on them too for clearing the Chawl. Due to this, notices are being given continuously. On the other hand, the financially-troubled residents are afraid of becoming homeless if they vacate the Chawl, so they are protesting.

After protesting in front of MLA Paras Jain’s residence located in Raj Nagar on Wednesday, the residents staged a dharna in front of MP Anil Firojia’s office in Bhakt Nagar on Thursday morning. They announced that they would not get up from the dharna till they meet the MP. A large number of women were also involved in the dharna. The protesters sat peacefully in the shed and also cooked food there.