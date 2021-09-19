Madhya Pradesh: Real estate businessman keeps his hobby of motorcycling alive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Real estate businessman Vijay Gandhi has kept his old hobby of motorcycling alive till now.

Vijay Gandhi said that when he started motorcycling, there were neither such good roads nor any touring bikes, then at the age of 25 from his custom-built Enfield, in 1981, his friend and architect CM Panwar, Praveen Patel and pharmacist Ajay Shah travelled from Indore to Mount Abu. In the year 1983 at the age of 27 he travelled to Indore to Goa and then to Mumbai with his friends.

He said, during the outbreak of Covid, when he got time to turn the old pages of his life, then the biker inside started hitting again. When he discussed about this in the family, there was a question in everyone's mind that at the age of 64, will this effort be ok in an inaccessible area with less oxygen?

He did some research, discussed with some experts, made arrangements with a travel planner and started preparations and decided to go from Kargil to Khardungla on India's Independence Day.

Country has made tremendous progress in so many years and where in the 80s, even the commercial road like Indore to Mumbai used to be bad, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) has created a better infrastructure with tireless efforts.

In his journey of Kargil-Leh-Khardungla, his longtime friends MA Khan, Srikumar Sharma and Pushpak Deshmukh were together. This thrilling journey includes river rafting, camel safari and all these memories will be kept alive through camera.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:23 AM IST