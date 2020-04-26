Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam witnesses 'Nari Shakti' as frontliners against coronavirus pandemic

Women power has been at the forefront in fight against Covid-19 in Ratlam since the lockdown 1.0- from Collector to Anganwadi worker they have been at the helms at admin work including issuing orders to implement the same.

Ratlam city has witnessed the efficiency of “Nari Shakti” at the times of crisis shouldering their responsibilities successfully. District Collector Ruchika Chauhan, DIG Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra, ADM Jamuna Bhide, SDM Laxmi Gamad, Deputy Collector Shirali Jain, Assistant Collector Tapasya Parihar IAS , Additional CEO District Panchayat and control room incharge Nishibala Singh, Mahila Bal Vikas Officer Sunita Singh, Drug inspector Sarika Agrawal through their work have been a source of inspiration for other female workers like Anganwadi workers, Asha workers ,health workers among others.

The responsibility being shouldered here by the female force range from issuing orders, maintaining law order, carrying survey works, rendering health services etc.

Anganwadi and Asha workers played very important role in collecting important information and carrying out important survey in four containment areas: Lohar road, Mochipura, Jawahar Nagar, Bohra Bakhal.

Anaganwadi and Asha workers were busy in collecting information from every house about health of every member in the containment area, tracing the contact details, health screening of the area residents etc. As per Health Bulletin of April 24, a total of 21,457 persons have been surveyed.

These women have children in the age group of 2-3 years and also senior citizens in the family. After returning from their duties in containment areas they take special precautions for the safety of themselves and family members.

Anganwadi workers extended big support to the health department by providing data of survey carried out by them. Ananganwadi workers made available inputs to the nurses of health department and thus this link became very important in rendering health services.

There have been instances when Anganwadi workers and others arranged for essential items like biscuits for children etc for residents in the containment area. Anganwadi supervisors got prepared three thousand masks with the help of Anganwadi workers for the free distribution among people.

Health Bulletin

As per Health Bulletin of April 24, Test sample of 320 persons has been taken for Covid-19 tests.184 samples were found negative while there are twelve cases positive. No one has died in the district due to Covid-19. Test report of 76 persons is yet to be received.