Madhya Pradesh: Ration is not available in villages but poisonous liquor is, says former chief minister Kamal Nath

Sardarpur (Dhar district): Former chief minister Kamal Nath lashed out state government on Tuesday and said every section of society is facing trouble due to wrong policies of BJP.

“Ration is not available in all villages of the state but poisonous liquor is available everywhere,” he told reporters on the sidelines of three-day Youth Congress camp, which he addressed on last day. “Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a criminal state now,” he remarked. Responding to a query, Nath said union government wants to make farmers the slaves of industrialists through the farm laws.

The former chief minister addressed the Youth Congress basic training camp in Mohankheda and gave tips to strengthen Congress party by understanding its ideology. He said party should promote youth in active politics.