Madhya Pradesh: Rain likely after November 17, says Met department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the humidity coming from the south has pulled the night temperature up, regional meteorological department officials forecasted chances of light rains after November 17.

They also believed that no major change in the temperature of the city would be seen in the coming days and the city would see a drop in temperature after a week.

According to meteorological department officials, “A low pressure area lies over central parts of Andaman Sea. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become well marked over north Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal by November 15. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west–northwestwards across east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, concentrating into a depression over west-central Bay of Bengal by November 17.”

Under the influence of the depression over Bay of Bengal, Indore’s weather may turn cloudy and light rains may take place.

“Night temperature of the city would remain close to 15 degrees Celsius while the day temperature may drop to 26-28 degrees Celsius. City would witness foggy mornings next week,” the weathermen said.

The maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded at 28.4 degrees Celsius which was two degrees Celsius below the normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 15.3 degrees Celsius which was one degree Celsius above the normal.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:43 AM IST