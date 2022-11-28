Madhya Pradesh: Rail Lao Abhiyan panel squats for rail connectivity in Nimar

Representative Image |

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Tapti Rail Lao Abhiyan committee staged a dharna in front of local Gayatri temple on Sunday demanding rail connectivity in the Nimar region. At the end of the dharna, naib tehsildar Krishna Patel was given a memorandum by the committee members addressing the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Railway Minister along with the Governor.

A total of 35 dignitaries from different spheres of society, including politics, business, agriculture, farmers, advocates, pensioners association, social workers, press, government and non-government worker, said, “We are important and development of our backward and tribal area too is important.” They raised their ambitious demand and it was also said that public participation was always there in the past but the activism was missing. This time, however, the public too had decided to press for the demand for rail connectivity in Nimar.

Executive chairman of the committee Radheshyam Patidar said that the public had been raising demand for rail connectivity. The demand had been repeatedly placed before political parties who throng the area to seek votes in every election. Patidar said that three surveys had been conducted so far. After every survey the demand had been rejected citing loss-making proportion of the project.