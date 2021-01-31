Madhya Pradesh: Pulse Polio Campaign underway in Malwa-Nimar

1,497 booths set up in Barwani
On Sunday, a three-day-long Pulse Polio Campaign started in the district. On the first day of this campaign, polio drops will be given to children between 0 to 5 years of age at 1,497 booths set up in the district. On February 1 and 2, polio drops will be given to children through a door-to-door campaign. An awareness rally was also taken out. City Council president Laxman Chouhan flagged off the rally. District health officer Dr BS Satya was present.
Door to door campaign in 15 wards of Khetia
Pulse polio campaign was launched at Primary Health Center Khetia by nagar panchayat vice-president Pradeep Nikum by giving pulse polio medicine to 1 day old newborn baby on Sunday. BJP's mandal president Kamlesh Rajput, councilor Prakash Mahale, Primary Health Center medical officer Dr Neha Arya, Dr Aman Modi and staff of health department were present. BMO Dr Arvind Kirade and SDM Sumersinh Mujalde inspected the arrangements. Arya sais this campaign is being run in 15 wards in Khetia, through door to door campaign polio drops will be given to remaining children.
7 polio booths established in Bankaner
Pulse Polio Campaign was inaugurated at Community Health Center on Sunday. Dr Nilesh Patidar and booth in-charge Mamta Baghel told that 7 polio booths have been established, in which about 700 children will be administered pulse polio medicine. Pulse Polio Campaign will run for 3 consecutive days and from the second day onwards the medicine will be given through door-to door campaign.
Youth born in 1995 invited at launch in Barnagar
Pulse Polio Campaign was launch in the town on Sunday. Block medical officer Dr Pramod Argal said that this is the silver jubilee year of the Pulse Polio Vaccination Campaign which started since 1995. The Department of Public Health and Family Welfare has specially invited such youth, who were born in 1995, at the polio campaign inauguration.
Polio drops administered at Garoth
On Sunday, polio drops were given to children from age 0 to 5 under the Pulse Polio Campaign by health worker Santosh Soni and ANM Namita Bhosle and others. Campaign was also inaugurated at Boliya Nagar by Primary Health Center medical officer Dr Tanuja Bhavsar. Supervisor Zameel Mansoori, CMHO Mahendra Singh, Ashok Bhavsar, Asha workers and others were present.