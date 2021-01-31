Madhya Pradesh: Pulse Polio Campaign underway in Malwa-Nimar

On Sunday, a three-day-long Pulse Polio Campaign started in the district. On the first day of this campaign, polio drops will be given to children between 0 to 5 years of age at 1,497 booths set up in the district. On February 1 and 2, polio drops will be given to children through a door-to-door campaign. An awareness rally was also taken out. City Council president Laxman Chouhan flagged off the rally. District health officer Dr BS Satya was present.

Door to door campaign in 15 wards of Khetia