Madhya Pradesh: Provide wages for vaccination duty, Anganwadi workers to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Anganwadi workers demonstrated and raised slogans at the gate of collectorís office and accused the government for fooling women healthcare workers and failing to keep its words.

Anganwadi workers union in-charge Ganga Goyal said that the financial order for the Covid-19 vaccination campaign by the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh has not been complied with by the district administration.

As per the order, 300 mobilisers were pressed to motivate the people to receive vaccination and Anganwadi workers performed this task by taking risk during the first and second wave of corona.

She said the workers fulfilled their duty sincerely but they havenít heard from the Health Department, nor have they received any payment for the same.

Anganwadi workers should be paid according to the mandate of the order of the health department and a high level inquiry should be conducted to check the prevailing mess in the department.

The anganwadi workers threatened that they will not cooperate in any work of the Health Department if their payment is not released at the earliest, she added.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:00 AM IST