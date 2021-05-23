Madhya Pradesh: Provide facilities like District Hospital in Jaora: ACS

JAORA (RATLAM): Efforts should be made to provide facilities like District Hospital in Jaora. The laboratory should be fully equipped.

Principal secretary of the Health Department of the state and additional chief secretary (ACS) gave these instructions to the district officials during a video conferencing held recently.

Sharing the vision of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he directed that all facilities like district hospital be provided at Civil Hospital, Jaora. The laboratory of the Civil Hospital is being upgraded. With the efforts of MLA Dr Pandey, machines worth Rs 50 lakhs have been arranged. Their installation is in progress.

Following the instructions from Bhopal on Saturday, the Directorate of Health has also issued instructions for other testing machines in the laboratory of Javara Hospital. After the installation of state-of-the-art testing machines worth more than Rs 1 crore in Civil Hospital, patients will be able to get testing facilities like big cities.