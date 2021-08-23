Madhya Pradesh: Protests against pro-Pakistani slogans

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): The Sarv Hindu Samaj objected to, and protest against, the slogans raised on the occasion of Muharram in support of Pakistan. Protesting against it, the Sarv Hindu Samaj, Sailana, took out a procession from Rajwada Chowk Sailana to Sadar Bazar and burned an effigy of terrorism on Monday.

After the procession, the members reached Sailana police station and handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Kailash Damor in the name of the chief minister.

The cited the way anti-national and pro-Pakistan slogans were being raised by a particular community in Ujjain and other places and demanded that the culprits be punished by taking strict action against them.

The memorandum was read out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dhamnod district joint coordinator, Narendra Sharma.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 09:17 PM IST