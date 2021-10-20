Madhya Pradesh: Protesting youth congress leader give Rs 65 to 21 motorist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Protesting against continuous fuel hike, Youth Congress leaders gave 21 motorists, Rs 65 each at a petrol pump located at Airport Road on Tuesday.

President of Youth Congress Ramiz Khan said that Rs 65 was given to people to inform them about the tax being imposed by the state government and Centre and the actual price of fuel was much less.

Activists of Youth Congress led by Aniket Parihar also shouted slogans against BJP government for continuous hike in petrol prices and said that the fuel hike has made it difficult for people to run their houses.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:05 AM IST