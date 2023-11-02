Madhya Pradesh Professor Couple Beaten, Threatened Publicly At Supermarket In Khandwa; Shocking Video Surfaces

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A shameful incident has been reported from Khandwa where a professor couple was allegedly beaten and threatened openly at a supermarket on Thursday. The incident was captured on the CCTV installed at the shopping mart and its clip is now going viral on the social media, leading to outrage.

The incident occurred near Lal Chowk under the Moghat police station area of Khandwa. After a car collision, a professor couple got into a dispute with a group of people from the other car. After that, the assailants verbally abused and physically attacked the professor and his wife, with the intention of causing them harm.

To save themselves, the couple sought refuge in a nearby supermarket, but the attackers continued to pursue them.

They pulled the woman's hair and even forced her to touch their feet in a display of humiliation. The attackers made them apologise and the entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera, the footage of which has now gone viral on social media.

The victims reported the incident to the Moghat police station. The police have initiated a search for the accused and have already detained one of them.

