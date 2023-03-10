Madhya Pradesh: Process to make Government School Bhopawar exam centre underway in Sardarpur

Representative Image | File Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the interest of the students of three villages in Sardarpur tehsil, the process to make the Government Integrated Middle School in Bhopawar an examination centre ahead of Class fifth and eighth board examinations is underway raising hope among 200 students that they will not have to travel a long distance to Barodia to appear for the examination.

Free Press had published a special report on Friday regarding the issue which caused stir in the local administration. Top officials of district administration queried local administration officials about it. As a result of which local administration completed the process for the new examination centre on the education portal and sent it to the Education Department for approval. Block academic coordinator (Janpad education centre) has confirmed it.

Notably, under Sardarpur Sankul, here in Badodiya, village, officials blatantly violated the norms and made two exam centres, including the Government High School in Badodiya and Harsh Convent School, a private school in the village. This caused an adverse reaction in parents as the private school is at some distance from the village.

At these two centres in the same village, about 200 students from Bhopawar, Patlavadiya, and Fifarfalya villages are set to appear in the exam on March 25. Notably, the distance between Badodiya and three villages is about five kilometres, still, the officials of the Education Department ignored the Government Integrated Middle School, despite the fact that it has eight rooms. Parents registered a strong objection by calling on BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar and demanding to make Bhopawar school an examination centre in the interest of poor tribal students.