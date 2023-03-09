Madhya Pradesh: Move to make private school 5th, 8th board exam centre neglecting government school draws ire of parents in Sardarpur

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With Class fifth and eighth board exams set to commence on March 25, the exam prospects of more than 200 fifth and eighth grade students' from Badodiya village and its surrounding area in Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district are in jeopardy, thanks to the irresponsible Education Department officials.

According to information, the department’s move to set up a board exam centre at the private school in spite of having a government secondary school in the village is causing adverse rection in parents as the private school is at some distance from the village.

Parents claimed that it would be a challenge for them to take their wards to the distant exam centre especially as the harvesting season of wheat and gram is going on.

According to the information received, as per the orders of the State Education Centre, Bhopal, examination centres for Class fifth and eighth were to be made keeping in mind the convenience of transportation of students.

But under Sardarpur Sankul, here in Badodiya, village officials blatantly violated the norms and made two exam centres, including the Government High School in Badodiya and Harsh Convent School, a private school in the village.

At these two centres in the same village, about 200 students from Bhopawar, Patlavadiya, and Fifarfalya village are set to appear in the exam on March 25. Notably, the distance between Badodiya and three villages is about five kilometres, while the officials of the Education Department ignored the Government Integrated Middle School, despite the fact that it has eight rooms.

Villagers claimed that the distance from Patlavadia to Bhopawar is about one kilometre, and the distance from Fifarfalya to Bhopawar is about half a kilometre, and if the department made Government Integrated School Middle School the examination centre in Bhopawar village, it would help about 200 students from these villages and their parents, as they did not have to travel a long distance to Barodia to appear for the examination. But the department deliberately creates such problems for students and their parents.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA Velsingh Bhuria and Congress MLA Pratap Grewal have registered a strong objection by calling BRC Bootsingh Bhanwar and demanding to make Bhopawar an examination centre in the interest of tribal poor students.

What do the responsible say?

In the interest of the students of three villages, the Government Integrated School Middle School in Bhopawar was one of our first choices for an exam centre, but on the basis of the report of Mahendrasinh Solanki, a jan shikshak of Sardarpur Sankul, we were forced to make two exam centres at one place, including one private school. But will take care from the next year.

Bootsingh Bhanwar, block resource coordinator, Sardarpur Janpad Shiksha Kendra

It is not in our jurisdiction to arrange the examination for Class fifth and eight board exams. It is the job of BRC, and BRC should take care that rural students do not face any inconvenience.

Sunil Ostwal, Block Education Officer, Sardarpur