e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing leads four to hospital during pre-wedding procession in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing leads four to hospital during pre-wedding procession in Sardarpur

The accident took place around 8:30 pm during the “Banoli” (a pre-wedding procession) of Maru community member Lakshya Deep son of Amrit Maru

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 05, 2023, 05:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Saradarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of celebratory firing in Bamankhedi village of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district landed four persons in the hospital on Saturday night.

According to information, the accident took place around 8:30 pm during the “Banoli” (a pre-wedding procession) of Maru community member Lakshya Deep son of Amrit Maru.

Rupesh son of Samarth Maru performed celebratory firing with his father's licensed gun out of joy during the procession. He fired a few shots which injured four people including Sapna, Nandi Bai, Bharti and Isha. After the incident, all were rushed to Sardarpur Community Health Center.

Three of them were referred to Dhar hospital after first aid. One of them got seriously injured and was sent to Indore.

On getting the information, police officials of the Dasai outpost also reached the spot and took the matter under investigation. A case has been registered against the accused under the various sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal man wins 13-year-long battle to reclaim his usurped land in Sardarpur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing leads four to hospital during pre-wedding procession in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing leads four to hospital during pre-wedding procession in Sardarpur

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Saheb Main Zinda Hoon’, hear the plea of a man declared dead for two years in...

Madhya Pradesh: ‘Saheb Main Zinda Hoon’, hear the plea of a man declared dead for two years in...

Madhya Pradesh: AC coach of Sarvodaya Express catches fire in Ratlam, passengers safe

Madhya Pradesh: AC coach of Sarvodaya Express catches fire in Ratlam, passengers safe

Madhya Pradesh: Lack of information fails ex-gratia assistance distribution to beneficiaries in...

Madhya Pradesh: Lack of information fails ex-gratia assistance distribution to beneficiaries in...

MP: One dead, 27 injured as bus fell into ditch near Simrol in Indore

MP: One dead, 27 injured as bus fell into ditch near Simrol in Indore