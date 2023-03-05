Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing leads four to hospital during pre-wedding procession in Sardarpur

Representative Image

Saradarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An incident of celebratory firing in Bamankhedi village of Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district landed four persons in the hospital on Saturday night.

According to information, the accident took place around 8:30 pm during the “Banoli” (a pre-wedding procession) of Maru community member Lakshya Deep son of Amrit Maru.

Rupesh son of Samarth Maru performed celebratory firing with his father's licensed gun out of joy during the procession. He fired a few shots which injured four people including Sapna, Nandi Bai, Bharti and Isha. After the incident, all were rushed to Sardarpur Community Health Center.

Three of them were referred to Dhar hospital after first aid. One of them got seriously injured and was sent to Indore.

On getting the information, police officials of the Dasai outpost also reached the spot and took the matter under investigation. A case has been registered against the accused under the various sections of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).