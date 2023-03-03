e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Tribal man wins 13-year-long battle to reclaim his usurped land in Sardarpur

According to the Indian Constitution, no general caste person can buy tribal land.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 03, 2023, 08:49 PM IST
Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Girdhari Bheel began a lonely battle when an upper-cast miscreant forcibly usurped his land flouting all laws with the help of two government postholders. After 13 years, he finally got justice and his land with the help of a sub-divisional-magistrate (SDM) Rahul Chauhan.

Girdhari had submitted an application at SDM court under section 170 (a) (b) of the Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code (MPLRC) against the accused Mahesh Soni, then land sub-registrar BS Sethia and Halka Patwari Kalu Singh Kharadi. Girdhari alleged three of them illegally occupied his land of 2.268 hectares on December 5, 2011.

Taking this matter into cognisance, a detailed investigation was done by duly registering the case under Revenue Case Management System (RCMS) by SDM Rahul Chauhan. A letter has been written to naib tehsildar Barmandal to register an FIR against the wrongdoers in the mentioned case.

According to the Indian Constitution, no general caste person can buy tribal land. Despite this, the then sub-registrar, Halka Patwari and a general caste person, forged revenue records and conspired to purchase tribal land.

