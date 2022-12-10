Madhya Pradesh: Probing if beleaguered teachers are linked to anti-national elements, says Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after principal and a professor were suspended and three contractual members sacked in Government Law College scandal, home minister Narottam Mishra said that the government was getting their profiles examined.

“We are getting it investigated minutely to ascertain whether they had any connection with anti-national elements or they’re linked with outfits like PFI,” the minister told reporters in Bhopal.

He said that action would be taken if their links with anti-national elements or banned outfits were found in the investigation.

Citing an inquiry report, Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday suspended principal Dr Inamur Rahman and faculty member Mirza Moziz Beg and terminated the services of three contractual teachers Feroze Ahmed Meer, Prof Suhail Ahmed Wani and Prof Ameek Khokar for teaching students controversial literature and instigating them against establishment and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two of the beleaguered teachers hail from Kashmir. Besides, author of two controversial books Dr Farhat Khan was arrested from Pune. The books were found in the college library. Bhanwakuan police had booked the principal, the professor, the author and book publisher for promoting enmity between different groups and hurting religious feelings.