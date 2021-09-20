e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:49 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools plan major protest on September 23

Indore district members will launch a major protest by assembling on September 23. They are planning to go to Bhopal and approach the state department heads as well.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Board Private School Association has been approaching Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya seeking resolution for their demands for a fortnight now.

Indore district members will launch a major protest by assembling on September 23. They are planning to go to Bhopal and approach the state department heads as well.

The association has been staging protests all over the state since September 2. They were staged every day in different districts.

Among the main demands is reimbursement of RTE fees.

In order to prepare for going to Bhopal, all the representatives from Indore have been organising meetings in every district, as shared by Gopal Soni, state vice-president of the association.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Water-level in Gambhir Dam touches 1301 million cubic feet

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, September 20, 2021, 10:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal