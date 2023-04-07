Madhya Pradesh: Posing as Rajeev, Raziuddin befriends Jhabua girl, lures her to Bengaluru to rape her

Representative Photo |

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh):

A Muslim man concealed his identity, befriended a Hindu girl on social media and allegedly raped her.

A case was registered against accused under sections 366, 372-2n SCST Act 325 said officials on Friday.

According to report, on February 10, a girl, resident of Thandla in Jhabua district, had befriended a young man named Rajeev, on internet, who claimed to live in Bangalore. Without informing anyone, the girl boarded a train and went to Bangalore to meet Rajeev, where they stayed in a rented house together for one and half month, during which Rajeev, whose real name later revealed to be Raziuddin, resident of Assam, raped her.

The girl eventually managed to escape from Raziuddin's clutch and returned to Thandla, where she informed her relatives about the ordeal.

According to Thandla's SDOP Ravindra Rathi, the girl and Raziuddin had been in contact through internet media for a year before she went to Bangalore to meet him. After registering a missing person complaint, the police had been searching for the girl, but she returned home after finding out Rajiuddin's real identity. The investigation is ongoing to apprehend Raziuddin and bring him to justice for his alleged crimes.

