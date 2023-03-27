Madhya Pradesh: Inaugural function of Catholic Diocese of Jhabua Church held

FP Photo

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): A civil ceremony was held to mark the opening (inauguration) of the Catholic Diocese of Jhabua Church here at Mission School premises, Jhabua on Saturday.

A Delhi-based Pope representative and India-Nepal ambassador Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli attended event as honoured guest. Archbishop of Madhya Pradesh, Bishop Chacko (Indore), and Bishop Devprasad Ganawa (Indore) also prominently attended the event. All chief guests were accorded a warm welcome with the spirit of Indian custom and tribal tradition.

Tribal artists came up with noteworthy performances, showing skills in folk dances, and enthralled audiences. A ribbon at the door was cut by church leaders, and priests followed by a holy-book Bible recitation and consecration ceremony. A fellowship community feast was served to all those who attended the inaugural function. During the event, a large number of Christian community members, village leaders, and priests were present. Police forces were deployed to avoid untoward incidents. SP Agam Jain overlooked security arrangements.

Archbishop Nuncio undertook a visit to Panchkui (A Christ Pilgrimage site) located nearest to Meghnagar town and reached Groto, situated at Palli, and prayed for world peace and social harmony.