Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters issues guidelines to combat corona

Making arrests

* Avoid arrests in cases where the maximum possible imprisonment is for seven years

* If arrest is necessary, provide mask to the arrested person

* Measure the temperature of the person being arrested, get him medically examined

* Interrogate accused in an airy room while wearing masks and gloves from a distance of 2 metres

Vehicle checking

* Stop the vehicle to be checked at least 20 metres before the checkpoint

* Do not peek into vehicle through the window

* Do not touch documents like driving licences and registration cards

* Avoid unnecessary conversation with the vehicle owners.