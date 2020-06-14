Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters issues guidelines to combat corona

From avoiding arrests; to not touching documents during vehicle checking; to maintaining a distance of two metres while interrogating an accused to avoiding buffets in messes – the Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued detailed guidelines for police personnel of all ranks in view of the COVID-19 epidemic. The guidelines, running into 62 pages, list the dos and don’ts for the cops to keep themselves safe from the onslaught of deadly virus.
In a letter addressed to all zonal IGs, range DIGs, SPs, commandants and unit heads, the ADG, Intelligence has asked them to ensure adherence to the guidelines in letter and spirit.
“The police department has been made responsible for enforcing social distancing and lockdowns – the only two known ways to combat the disease – and as such it has become essential for the policemen to incorporate the necessary precautions in their personal and official life,” the guidelines stated.
The guidelines have detailed instructions on how to deal with unruly crowds, how to maintain vehicles, how to keep the police stations and offices safe, how to conduct investigations and even how to behave with family members, besides directives for police messes and training institutions. The field officers have been asked to send files and documents electronically and not use the services of messengers. Following are some of the key guidelines.
Personal safety
* Always wear latex, non-sterile, powder-free gloves extending up to the elbow
* Use three-layered mask with 99 per cent efficiency for filtering 3 micron particles
* Wear re-usable face shields made of clear plastic
* Put on PPE kit while visiting areas with high incidence of infection.
Police station
* Ensure every person entering the building washes his hands thoroughly.
* Sanitise entire premises with 1 per cent Sodium Hypochlorite solution every day
* Promote online registration of FIRs
* Record statements of accused/ others through video calls
* Obtain documents related to cases through email, WhatsApp
Making arrests
* Avoid arrests in cases where the maximum possible imprisonment is for seven years
* If arrest is necessary, provide mask to the arrested person
* Measure the temperature of the person being arrested, get him medically examined
* Interrogate accused in an airy room while wearing masks and gloves from a distance of 2 metres
Vehicle checking
* Stop the vehicle to be checked at least 20 metres before the checkpoint
* Do not peek into vehicle through the window
* Do not touch documents like driving licences and registration cards
* Avoid unnecessary conversation with the vehicle owners.
Investigating unnatural deaths
* Investigating officer should use his own mobile phone to take pictures of the body.
* Wear PPE kit while handling the body
* Use only ambulance for transporting the body
* If the deceased was suffering from Covid-19, follow related protocols.
Crowd control
* Protestors should be issued written notice to follow social distancing norms
* Use barricades to maintain distance between policemen and protestors
* Use of force to disperse crowds and arrest of protestors should be avoided
* Tear gas should be used only when absolutely necessary.
