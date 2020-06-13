Bhopal: JP hospital doctors protest suspension of colleague

BHOPAL: The doctors of JP Hospital (district hospital) staged demonstration on Saturday to protest suspension of Dr Sandeep Gupta for being negligent in the case pertaining to Vallabh Bhavan’s outsourced employee who contracted COVID-19 and died.
Hospital Employees Association has defended doctors of JP Hospital and said action like suspension is demoralising for corona warriors.
The demonstration continued for an hour when doctors assembled in JP Hospital premises in the afternoon after which they went back to work.
The outsourced employee of Vallabh Bhavan had visited JP Hospital and Dr Sandeep Gupta examined him. After prescribing medicines, he advised the employee to visit Fever Clinic where all tests of COVID-19 are conducted. But employee remained at home and consulted private hospital instead of consulting doctor in Fever Clinic.
After few days on June 7, he again visited JP Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He was then referred to Hamidia Hospital where he died while undergoing medical treatment.
The health department suspended Dr Sandeep Gupta. His suspension triggered resentment among doctors who demanded that suspension of Dr Gupta be revoked.
They said Dr Sandeep Gupta was not at fault because the patient did not follow his advice. The Association stated that at a time when doctors are fighting corona outbreak, such an action is not justified.
