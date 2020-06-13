Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: 5-day shop opening plan released; Here's all you need to know

Bhopal: The district administration on Saturday released plan for opening shops on five days. Except medical stores, all the shops can remain open up to 8.30 pm. Curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am. State home minister Narottam Mishra has accepted traders’ demand of five-day plan for opening shops.

As per order, licensed shops out of containment areas and shops of residential areas will remain open for all days in week.

Similarly, shops in urban areas selling medicines, grocery, vegetables, chicken, mutton, fish, milk, PDS, salons will remain open on all days.

Barring shops of above mentioned categories, the shops located out of containment areas will remain open for five days from Monday to Friday. The five day plan will also be applicable for restaurants, sweet shops, hotels etc. Saturdays and Sundays will be for home deliveries.