Unlock 1.0 in Bhopal: 5-day shop opening plan released; Here's all you need to know

Bhopal: The district administration on Saturday released plan for opening shops on five days. Except medical stores, all the shops can remain open up to 8.30 pm. Curfew will be in force from 9 pm to 5 am. State home minister Narottam Mishra has accepted traders’ demand of five-day plan for opening shops.
As per order, licensed shops out of containment areas and shops of residential areas will remain open for all days in week.
Similarly, shops in urban areas selling medicines, grocery, vegetables, chicken, mutton, fish, milk, PDS, salons will remain open on all days.
Barring shops of above mentioned categories, the shops located out of containment areas will remain open for five days from Monday to Friday. The five day plan will also be applicable for restaurants, sweet shops, hotels etc. Saturdays and Sundays will be for home deliveries.
Instructions have been given to maintain social distance, provide hand sanitizers. Not more than five persons will be allowed to enter any shop at a time.
Earlier, administration had introduced category-based plan(day and number based plan), which was opposed by traders who had demanded relaxations with permission for five-day plan as it was implemented in Bairagarh market.
The traders had opposed different plans for different markets and frequent changes in stand of district administration. They called on home minister Narottam Mishra in this regard who accepted their demand.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)