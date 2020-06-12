Madhya Pradesh: Less GST will mean more employment in construction sector, says HM Dr Narottam Mishra to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhopal: Home, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has proposed to reduce GST in the areas related to construction works. Representing the state government at the council meeting, the minister placed his demand before union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce GST rates.

The minister said less GST will provide more employment to people in construction sector in the state. Also, new employment opportunities will be created. The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a package of 20 lakh crore for self-reliant India campaign in this hour of crisis and GST amounting to Rs 1,386 crore.

He said GST amount has helped in making arrangements during corona crisis in the state. He also requested Sitharaman to arrange a loan in Indemnity Fund. He also sought to relax the conditions imposed in the loan provided by the central government.