Madhya Pradesh: Less GST will mean more employment in construction sector, says HM Dr Narottam Mishra to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhopal: Home, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has proposed to reduce GST in the areas related to construction works. Representing the state government at the council meeting, the minister placed his demand before union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reduce GST rates.
The minister said less GST will provide more employment to people in construction sector in the state. Also, new employment opportunities will be created. The minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a package of 20 lakh crore for self-reliant India campaign in this hour of crisis and GST amounting to Rs 1,386 crore.
He said GST amount has helped in making arrangements during corona crisis in the state. He also requested Sitharaman to arrange a loan in Indemnity Fund. He also sought to relax the conditions imposed in the loan provided by the central government.
The minister initiated to reduce amount to 9 per cent GST from 12 per cent. Dr Mishra informed the union finance minister that he had discussed the matter with industrialists for promotion of employment. The industrialists stated that if GST rates will come down, they will create more employment opportunities.
The minister has requested to provide GST relief in medical devices. He said that the state government is making efforts to increase employment opportunities in the state.
Along with MNREGA, employment is being provided to a large number of workers not only in the state, but also in other states. Madhya Pradesh is the first state to have registered workers and employers online through portal Raojgar Setu.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)