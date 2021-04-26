Madhya Pradesh: Pink Super Moon delight sky-watchers

Indore: The three-day full moon will end by Tuesday morning and on the last night as the first Pink Super Moon appeared in the sky, Indoreans ventured to their terrace to capture the magnificent view.

The first Super Moon of 2021 is called the Worm Moon. In India, the Super Moon roughly coincides with the Phalgun Purnima. ''This will be on Monday morning from India's timezone eastward to the International Date Line,'' according to NASA.

The Worm Moon appeared full for about three days, from Saturday morning through Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

The deep orange hue of the dramatic Full Moon is a delight for sky-watchers. Super Moons have always attracted netizens and it often starts trending on social media.

This full Moon is near the middle of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is honoured as the month in which the Quran was revealed. Observing this annual month of charitable acts, prayer, and fasting from dawn to sunset is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.