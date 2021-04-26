Madhya Pradesh: Pink Super Moon delight sky-watchers

Indore: The three-day full moon will end by Tuesday morning and on the last night as the first Pink Super Moon appeared in the sky, Indoreans ventured to their terrace to capture the magnificent view.
The first Super Moon of 2021 is called the Worm Moon. In India, the Super Moon roughly coincides with the Phalgun Purnima. ''This will be on Monday morning from India's timezone eastward to the International Date Line,'' according to NASA.
The Worm Moon appeared full for about three days, from Saturday morning through Monday night into early Tuesday morning.
The deep orange hue of the dramatic Full Moon is a delight for sky-watchers. Super Moons have always attracted netizens and it often starts trending on social media.
This full Moon is near the middle of the holy month of Ramadan. Ramadan is honoured as the month in which the Quran was revealed. Observing this annual month of charitable acts, prayer, and fasting from dawn to sunset is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
The full moon on Tuesday, April 27, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, is called Pink Super Moon.
On Tuesday, the Moon rises in the east direction at around 7 o'clock 9 minutes, its size will be larger than the normal full moon and the brightness will be much more than any other day.
A science broadcaster Sarika Gharu said that this astronomical event is called a supermoon. This will be the first supermoon this year. Shining with 99.7 per cent brightness, this moon is named Pink Moon, based on the pink flowers that bloom in early spring in the USA.
During this time, the distance of the Moon from Earth will be about 3,58,113 km. It will stay in the sky overnight and set in the morning at around 6:40 am.
Sarika said with the help of the model that the moon is less than 3,61,885 km while orbiting the Earth on the elliptical path, then the full moon is called a super moon at that time. It looks 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than the normal moon.
Capturing the moment, photographers were on the highest possible point on Monday night and will do the same on Tuesday morning.
The Moon will appear as a giant sphere due to the occurrence of Moon Illusion. This year two super moons will be seen. The next super moon will be on 26th May
