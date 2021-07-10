Madhya Pradesh: Petrol crosses Rs 109 in Bhopal and Indore, diesel nears Rs 99 after another hike

Bhopal/Indore: Petrol prices in Bhopal and Indore neared Rs 110 a litre while diesel reached almost Rs 99 after fuel prices were raised yet again.

Overall, petrol prices crossed Rs 110 a litre and diesel at Rs 100 in several districts of Madhya Pradesh. Petrol price was hiked by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 26 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Petrol prices on Saturday in Bhopal stand at Rs 109.30 a litre and diesel at Rs 98.73 a litre. In some parts of the state, the prices are around Rs 111 per litre and diesel crossed Rs 100 for a litre, Ajay Singh, President, Petrol Pump Dealers Association told PTI on Saturday.

On the other hand, the prices of petrol and diesel in Indore, the biggest city of the state, reached 109.32 and Rs 96.76 per litre respectively.

Singh said that the prices of these oil products in Madhya Pradesh are higher than the neighbouring states. Petrol pump owners in the border districts are suffering the most due to higher prices in Madhya Pradesh.

"I know that several of these petrol pump owners near Uttar Pradesh borders themselves get the petrol and diesel from the neighbouring state for their own vehicles," he said.

Singh said that petrol is cheaper by Rs 12 and diesel by Rs 9 a litre in Uttar Pradesh. He demanded that these products should be brought under the purview of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the uniformity of the prices across the country.